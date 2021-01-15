Nurse fired for participating in pro-Trump Capitol riot -- but she has no regrets: 'I'd do it again tomorrow'

Lori Vinson of Morganfield, Kentucky, has lost her job as a nurse after she posted videos to Facebook documenting her participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 14 News reports.

"I hope that is something I remember and say, 'I'm glad I was a part of that 30 years from now," Vinson said.

"You know people have asked, 'Are you sorry you've done that?' Absolutely I am not. I am not sorry for that, I would do it again tomorrow," she continued.

According to 14 News, Vinson was fired from her job Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. Paperwork related to her termination says she let go because she admitted to engaging in criminal behavior at a "high-profile event." But Vinson says she didn't do anything illegal.

"I participated in none of that," Vinson said. "I would never participate in that."

Despite the fallout from her actions, Vinson is making no apologies.

"Because I was there for a peaceful protest and that's what I was doing," Vinson said. "I felt like I have done nothing wrong and I wouldn't change it."

"I would do it again tomorrow," she added.