Capitol rioter gets his voice heard -- but it might not be what he had in mind

As insurrectionists go, Jordan Stotts is pretty good at turning a phrase. Maybe too good.

Stotts took to Facebook with great passion to tell the world that he and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 were on a divine mission against Satan. Unfortunately for him, his readers included a former classmate now known as Witness 1, who commended his prose to the FBI.

According to the FBI's criminal complaint against Stotts, here are two of the passages liked by the witness:

"For too long our voices have gone unheard! For too long our lives have been slowly taken! For too long has Satan ran this country! They attack our religious freedom, freedom of speech, and our freedom to do as we please! They work for us and have no right telling us what we can and can't do! I'm sick of it and so are the Patriots! With God on our side we will prevail!

And this:

"The story of the siege: It all started by scaling a wall as we broke into the U.S. Capital [sic] to strike fear into the sold out Congress. We were tear gassed and 2 people were shot. We were peaceful but the police were not. Police were aggressive and on the wrong side! They got us out but it's far from over! 1776!"

The FBI executed a search warrant on Facebook and confirmed that the posts were indeed made on Stotts' page. The bureau there discovered more of the author's work:

"Patriots! I got kicked out but I'll be back!"

Stotts' Facebook page also contained a 360-degree video from inside the Capitol rotunda, the FBI stated, along with more prose.

"They call us terrorists, we are patriots. Each one a George Washington! Most of them are Benedict Arnolds! Sold out to China and Satan!" Later that same day, the following was posted to JORDAN STOTTS' Facebook page: "Peace Out Facebook! Apparently I'm a wanted man and will be going off the grid for a while!"

Now, one might assume that if a suspect announced across the globe that he was "a wanted man…going off the grid," that person's actions would probably not include answering texts from the FBI. If one assumed that, one would be wrong.

The FBI report states that Stotts responded to a January 15 text the very next day. What's more, Stotts declined the agent's offer to interview him at his brother's house where he lives. Instead Stotts "requested that the interview be conducted in a more private setting."

Now where might that be? Why not the Moorhead Police Department in Moorhead, Minn.? That certainly would be a logical choice for a guy who had just accused police of being "on the wrong side" of God and country. So that's where they met.

After being informed that the interview was voluntary, that he was not being detained and that he could leave at any time, Stotts settled in comfortably to provide the sort of background authors customarily give on book tours. Here's how that went:

"Jordan Stotts stated to your affiant that he works in greenhouses and nurseries during the summer, and decided to travel in his van during the winter. In early January 2021, he decided to drive alone to Washington, D.C. to attend a rally for President Trump. Jordan Stotts stated that he wanted "to make his voice heard and be a part of it." He stated he was a supporter of President Trump and saw that President Trump wanted supporters to come to Washington, D.C. for a rally. According to Jordan Stotts, he arrived in Washington, D.C. on or about January 4, 2021. He stayed in his van overnight parked at a state park in Virginia and then attended a rally at Freedom Plaza on or about January 5, 2021. Law enforcement confirmed that Jordan Stotts van passed by a license plate reader in Washington, D.C. on or about January 4, 2021.

"Jordan Stotts told your affiant that on or about January 6, 2021, he attended a rally for President Trump near the White House. He arrived at approximately 8:30 a.m., and parked his van near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. At approximately 2:00 p.m., after President Trump finished speaking, Jordan Stotts walked with other rally attendees to the Capitol building. Jordan Stotts admitted to your affiant that when he got to the Capitol, he climbed onto a balcony and chanted with the crowd. At approximately 2:45 p.m., Jordan Stotts entered the Capitol building through a door located on the left of the main entrance to the Capitol building. During the interview, Jordan Stotts informed your affiant that on January 6, 2021, he was wearing the same brown knit cap, brown canvas coat, and blue-framed glasses that he was wearing on the day of the interview with your affiant.

"According to Jordan Stotts, once inside the Capitol building, he walked to the rotunda area and stayed inside for approximately one hour. Jordan Stotts admitted to your affiant that he used his cell phone to record videos while inside the Capitol building, including a short 360-degree video in the rotunda that he then posted to his Facebook page."

Stotts, 31, is the only suspect from Minnesota arrested so far in connection with the riot. According to the Associated Press, "Stotts was released on condition that he submit to supervision by U.S. probation authorities, he not try to obtain any documents allowing him to leave the country and not use alcohol excessively. Court records did not list an attorney for him."

You can read the FBI complaint against Stotts and review his photography here.