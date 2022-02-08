'Damning' new details show Trump may have known he was breaking law by ripping documents: Elie Honig

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig zoomed in on a key indication that former President Donald Trump may know that his efforts to shred White House documents were illegal.

"I want everyone to understand it's not just the sloppy way he used to do things," said anchor Erin Burnett. "He knew exactly what he was supposed to be doing, because this is what he said about Hillary Clinton and her emails."

She then rolled a clip of Trump attacking Clinton for not preserving her emails.

"People who have nothing to hide, don't bleach — nobody's heard of it — don't bleach their email or destroy evidence to keep it from being publicly archived as required under federal law," said Trump in the clip of a 2016 campaign event.

"He talks about her emails," said Burnett. "She would need to be publicly archived as required under federal law. He knew exactly what he was doing."

"Donald Trump hit it on the head there. He identifies the exact line between something that's potentially illegal or not," said Honig. "If this was just sloppiness, if there was Donald Trump being careless, thoughtless — there was previous reporting he tended to rip things up — that's not going be criminal. If there's some intent — let me single out certain documents, make sure nobody sees them, make sure they never become part of a criminal investigation, a civil lawsuit — then you're into potential obstruction of justice. That detail, about going through files and picking out individual documents, that's what's really interesting, potentially the most damning, in my view."

Watch below: