Trump blows up on Pennsylvania GOP candidate: 'He did absolutely nothing on the massive election fraud'
In a new statement posted to his website this Tuesday, former President Donald Trump had some disparaging words for Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain, who he accused of not sufficiently backing his conspiracy theories of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“One person in Pennsylvania who I will not be endorsing is Bill McSwain for Governor,” Trump said. “He was the U.S. Attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive Election Fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth.”

“Do not vote for Bill McSwain, a coward, who let our Country down,” Trump continued. “He knew what was happening and let it go. It was there for the taking and he failed so badly.”


McSwain, who was appointed by Trump, served as the chief federal prosecutor in Philadelphia while Trump sought invalidate the 2020 election results.

In his statement, Trump said that even if then-Attorney General Bill Barr asked McSwain not to pursue his fraudulent claims of a rigged election, McSwain “should have done his job anyway.”

“Many of the U.S. Attorneys were probably told not to do anything by Barr,” Trump said. “Hence, our Country is going to hell.”

