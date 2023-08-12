Trump risks Judge Chutkan using 'her biggest hammer' if he doesn't toe the line: ex-prosecutor

Donald Trump is at risk of getting a warning, or much worse, from the judge presiding over the former president's criminal case alleging he unlawfully attempted to subvert the 2020 election, a former prosecutor said.

Trump, who is currently fighting back against legal threats in various criminal and civil cases in numerous jurisdictions, was recently hit with a protective order in the case being overseen by Judge Chutkan. Chutkan was able to strike an even tone in the hearing, ultimately granting a compromise order that left both sides wanting more.

Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan, was asked by The Atlantic about how Chutkan might deal with someone like Trump, who is known for posting threats and other attacks about the prosecution and the judge online.

“She’s in a tight spot,” McQuade said, noting that Chutkan has several options for dealing with defendants like Mr. Trump. She would likely stop short of sending Trump to prison, though, according to McQuade.

“I’m sure she would be very reluctant to do that, in light of the fact that he’s running for president,” she said, according to the report. “So I think as a result, he has a very long leash, and I think he will simply dare her to revoke [his freedom] by saying the most outrageous things he can.”

OTHER NEWS: Watch: Far-right activist Ammon Bundy arrested at high school football fundraiser

But if things are pushed far enough, jail could be on the table.

“Maybe she gives him a warning, and she gives him another chance and another chance, but eventually, her biggest hammer” is to send him to jail, the Atlantic reported.

Read the full interview here.