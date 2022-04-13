Mick Mulvaney says these three could seriously challenge Trump in 2024 – and one is a shocker
Donald Trump's former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who recently signed on as a political commentator for CBS News, has three people in mind who he thinks could seriously challenge his former boss in the 2024 Republican primary. One of them seems to come out of left field.

Mulvaney told Politico, "(Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis could give him a run for his money. (South Carolina Sen.) Tim Scott can give him a run for his money." Both Republican politicians have hinted they have presidential aspirations.

He then added that his third top pick to take on Trump would be none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Mulvaney, who drew criticism for defending the former president's policies while in the White House, noted, “By the way, there’s one other person who could beat him — which is himself. Donald Trump is sometimes his own worst enemy when it comes to campaigning.”

After being replaced as White House chief of staff by Mark Meadows, Mulvaney took a diplomatic post as special envoy to Northern Ireland, but quit in protest after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Business Insider notes that "The Rock, for his part, has discussed the idea of running for president with a 'goal to unite our country,' but said it would be ultimately up to the American people.

"Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club," he tweeted in April 2021. "But if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve the people."

