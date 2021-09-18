Donald Trump's demands to see the "routers" used by Maricopa County hit a dead end on Friday evening.

"Why won't the RINO Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona give the routers? What are they trying to hide?" Trump asked in a July 19th statement to reporters.

Trump returned to the issue during a speech in Phoenix a few days later.

But the Cyber Ninjas audit will not receive the routers, KPNX-TV political correspondent Brahm Resnik reported Friday evening.

"Maricopa County Board settles with Senate GOP over subpoena for computer routers. County faced loss of hundreds of millions in revenue after GOP AG Brnovich ruled subpoena was valid," Resnik reported. "enate drops subpoena but won't get routers."

"Maricopa County will eat the $2.8 million it spent to replace ballot-counting machines it said were irreparably damaged by Senate contractors. County had filed notice of claim with senate to obtain payment for machines," he explained. "A 'special master' - former GOP Congressman John Shadegg - appointed to oversee router review w tech experts, to answer Senate GOP questions."

All four Republicans on the board, whom Trump had complained were "RINO" or "Republican in Name Only" voted to approve the settlement.



