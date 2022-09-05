Trump's constant presence in the press could cost Republicans in November: analysis

In an analysis published at CNN this weekend, data reporter Harry Enten writes that although he was skeptical about Democrats' chances in November, but after looking at the "facts on the ground," he's realized that "things aren't what you think they were."

"Democrats have been gaining ground in their bid to hold on to the US Senate and House, and Trump likely has a lot to do with it -- canceling out the normal midterm penalty with his own midterm penalty," Enten writes. "Right now, the generic congressional ballot is basically even. If anything, Democrats have a lead of a little less than a point on average. Earlier this summer, Republicans had a roughly 3-point advantage."

According to Enten, some of things fueling the shift are likely the reversal of Roe v. Wade and falling gas prices. But an analysis of search data shows that Donald Trump is also likely playing a role.

"Biden and Trump were running basically even in the number of people searching for both men on Google during the first part of the year," he writes. "Over the past 90 days, though, Trump has been getting a little bit less than 60% of the searches that were either for him or Biden. Over the past 30 days, north of 60% of such searches have been for Trump."

Enten contends that a former president getting more searches than a current one is a sign that "the more Trump is on people's minds, the better Democrats are doing."

Read the full analysis over at CNN.