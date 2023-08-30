Trump likely to skip out on his own arraignment in Georgia: report

Donald Trump has attended the three arraignments he has faced so far, but he will likely be skipping out on the fourth one out of Georgia, according reports from CBS.
The outlet reports:
"Former President Donald Trump may not show up to his arraignment in Georgia next week, according to two sources familiar with his plans," CBS reported Friday. "Trump is considering waiving his arraignment appearance, which is scheduled for the morning of Sept. 6, the sources told CBS News. He is charged with 13 felony counts related to an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia."
Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has already submitted a speedy-trial motion.
CBS next reported that Fulton County Superior Court "allows defendants to appear virtually for arraignments or waive their right to appear at all. Instead, a defendant's attorney would enter a not guilty plea in writing."
"Several of Trump's 18 co-defendants have already waived their formal arraignments and entered not guilty pleas, excusing them from appearing in person," it said. "Trump has not yet filed a waiver of arraignment with the court."