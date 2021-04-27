Trump uncorks bizarre statement gloating over Oscars ratings: 'Don't be so PC -- AND BRING BACK A GREAT HOST'

Former President Donald Trump has decided to publicly weigh in on a matter of grave national importance: The low television ratings for this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the twice-impeached former president gloated over the low ratings received by this year's Oscars, which he blamed on the ceremony being too "politically correct."

"What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the 'Oscars' -- a far less important and elegant name -- had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low," the former president's statement began. "If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse -- if that's possible."

He then went on to list a series of recommendations for making the Oscars great again.

"Change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right," he wrote. "ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST. These television people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans."

Read the whole statement below.



