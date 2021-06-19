Speaker of the House? These delusional Trump sycophants are giving the former president false hope

Former President Donald Trump departed the White House nearly six months ago and he still cannot accept defeat. To make matters worse, many of his loyal supporters are continuing to give him false hope about his future in politics.

According to Politics USA, there are now rumors circulating about Trump possibly becoming Speaker of the House. The publication laid out a possible path that could get the former president back in a position of power.

"If Trump wanted to, he could easily win a Republican House seat in the state of Florida," the publication wrote, adding, "And if Republicans won back the House at the same time, Trump could be elected into a leadership position, potentially even Speaker of the House."

Former Trump aide and sycophant Matt Schlapp also expounded further on that theory during his recent appearance on Newsmax. Speaking to host John Bachman, Schlapp said, "There's a lot of buzz out there that Donald Trump would even be potentially someone they'd crown as Speaker of the House if the Republicans get the majority back. I'm not saying that's a live wire, but it's an interesting conversation about Trump inserting himself in the fight for the Republicans to get back the majority"

Schlapp's delusional remarks follow a string of other similar statements that have only fueled Trump's actions. According to The Guardian, Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow who is also an avid Trump supporter, has also added fuel to the fire. The embattled CEO claims "have evidence that shows voting machines were hacked by China" and also told the publication that Trump "would be returned to office by August or – at the latest – September."



"With me, they just keep saying: 'It's a conspiracy, Mike Lindell – he's crazy, blah blah blah,' all this stuff," Lindell said. "But I think it gives the whole country hope because they know me and they know I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't 100%."

Lindell was also part of the Trump cavalry deadset on overturning the election despite having no substantial evidence of widespread fraud. The dangerous enabling of Trump has caused a domino effect of problems and that has landed the Republican Party where it is today.