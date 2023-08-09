Trump spins wild attack against Fulton County DA Fani Willis ahead of possible indictment

Despite signing an agreement acknowledging he understands he may not "intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court,” on Tuesday Donald Trump attacked Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to announce this month what would be the fourth criminal indictment against the ex-president.

Speaking to supporters from a New Hampshire high school, Trump attacked Willis as "racist," and baselessly claimed she had an affair with a gang member.

Trump declared, "they say there's a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta, a racist. And they say, I guess they say, that she was after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member."

"And this is a person that wants to indict me," Trump continued telling the audience. "She's got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office. What's going on in this country is – and by the way, once you indict me for a perfect phone call, this was even better than my perfect call with Ukraine."

