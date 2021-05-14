Biden revokes Trump plan for statue garden honoring Ronald Reagan and Billy Graham
President Ronald Reagan (AFP Photo/Mike Sargent)

During his final year as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a "National Garden of American Heroes."

Trump's move was a reaction to calls to take down statues honoring disgraced historical figures like Confederate generals.

Evangelical preacher Billy Graham and former President Ronald Reagan were to be honored at Trump's sculpture garden.

On Friday, Biden revoked Trump's executive order, CNN's Kevin Liptak reported.