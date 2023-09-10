'Stone-cold loser for Trump': Ex-prosecutor makes prediction in Georgia criminal case

Donald Trump has signaled a plan to try moving his Georgia criminal case to federal court, but such an effort is dead on arrival, according to a former prosecutor on Saturday.

The former president said in a filing that he may make such a move, but his former chief of staff Mark Meadows already lost his bid for removing to federal court. It was widely thought by legal experts that the move to federal court was a primer for Meadows to make the argument that the case should be tossed entirely.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance was asked about the topic on MSNBC's American Voices with Alicia Menendez on Saturday.

Vance was asked if the ruling on Meadows' bid will "inform" how the judge may rule on Trump's potential similar request.

"I think it does. I think Mark Meadows had the strongest case of any of the defendants here," Vance said, adding that his attorneys had argued that, even when Trump was acting in his personal capacity, Meadows was forced to keep his "job hat on."

"Of course the judge rejected that and said it defies belief that when Meadows is actively violating the Hatch Act and engaging in political activity to believe that that's part of his job working for the president of the United States. That's a campaign function. So the judge rejected Meadows' argument."

Vance added that Trump is "just that much worse off because he's clearly acting in his capacity as candidate Trump, not as president Trump when he was trying to overturn the outcome of the election in Georgia. I think it's a stone-cold loser for Trump."

