'This is stupid even for you': Trump ridiculed for bizarre new claim he may have won Wisconsin
Donald Trump during HBO interview. (Screenshot)

Reacting to a report out of Wisconsin that 205,000 voter registrations were dropped from the books because the voters had not voted in the past four years, former president Donald Trump bizarrely insisted on Saturday morning that could mean he won the state in the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier in the week The Hill reported "Deactivating voter registrations in Wisconsin is a routine practice, required by law every two years, as part of the state's voter record maintenance, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The effort identifies individuals who have not voted in the previous four years and deactivates their registrations unless they want to remain on voter rolls."

Regardless of the facts, Trump issued a statement through spokesperson Liz Harrington on Twitter insisting the purge may mean he won Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes.

According to the one-term president, "Wisconsin has just canceled 205,000 voter registrations because they say they could not find the voters. Why did they wait until AFTER the election? Would this mean that we would have won Wisconsin? Congratulations!"

Critics of the former president attempted to explain to him on Twitter that people who chose not to vote is not a sign of election fraud, with one commenter pointing out, "This is stupid even for you."

You can see some responses below:


















2020 Election SmartNews