Trump supporter caught on video punching journalist pleads guilty: report

A Trump supporter who was caught on video striking a photojournalist before a Minnesota rally hosted by the former president last fall has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Duane Waldriff, 71, pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct at a virtual hearing this Friday.

WCCO-TV photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun was getting footage of the rally when Waldriff confronted him and a group of protesters.

"You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful! You want to be violent? Come to me and I'll …," Waldriff says before throwing a punch.

Before the incident, Waldriff and several others drove their vehicles along a road where Biden supporters had gathered to protest the rally. Waldriff left the scene before officers arrived after the incident and was later identified as the suspect after the TV station and police circulated video and still images.

Waldriff's plea agreement allowed a second charge of fifth-degree assault to be dismissed. He was ordered to pay a $400 fine, which will be forgiven if he writes a letter of apology to Chhoun.