'You make fun of us!' Trump supporter complains about Jimmy Kimmel and dares him to come to rally

A supporter of former President Donald Trump on Friday called out late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and challenged him to come sit with him at a Trump rally.

In an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network, the Trump supporter complained that Kimmel regularly mocked people who attend the twice-impeached former one-term president's rallies.

"You make fun of us, you make fun of Trump supporters," the man said. "I challenge you, Jimmy Kimmel, to come here! To come to a rally, come to a Trump rally and you can sit next to us, we're front row in front of Trump, see what it's like, come talk to Trump supporters!"

The man then insisted that he and his fellow Trump fans were "the nicest people," despite the fact that his friend who was standing right behind him was wearing a "Jimmy Kimmel Sucks" hat.

The man closed by asking Kimmel to invite him onto his show.

"Let us onto your show and we'll talk about Trump rallies!" he said.

Watch the video below.







READ MORE: Second Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in major win for DOJ Capitol riot probe