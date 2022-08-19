Watch: School official indicted for threatening Arizona election worker during Maricopa audit

The fallout from Donald Trump's "big lie" of election fraud has landed another one of his supporters in legal jeopardy after allegedly threatening a public official in a different state.

"A school district leader from southern Missouri is facing potential prison time for threatening an Arizona election worker, according to a federal indictment released this week," KMBC-TV reported Friday. "Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, is charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening phone call in the Western District of Missouri."

Hoornstra is the technology director for the Gainsville R-5 School District.

Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County recorder in Arizona, identified himself of the recipient of a voicemail sent in May of 2021.

Hoonstra allegedly said, "So I see you're for fair and competent elections, that's what it says here on your homepage for your recorder position you're trying to fly here. But you call things unhinged and insane lies when there's a forensic audit going on. You need to check yourself. You need to do your [expletive] job right because other people from other states are watching your ass. You [expletive] renege on this deal or give them any more troubles, your ass will never make it to your next little board meeting."

Joseph S. Passanise, Hoornstra's attorney, released a statement following his client's arrest.

""He is a technology professional, husband, father, and grandfather who is also a disabled combat veteran who defended his country during Operation Desert Storm," Passanise said. "He is truly embarrassed and humbled by the attention this has brought him and his family. The sheer awesome power of the federal government can be incredibly intimidating to any citizen once charged. Today, Mr. Hoornstra entered a plea of not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. We look forward to reviewing the government’s case moving forward."

Hoornstra is facing up to seven years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Watch below or at this link.