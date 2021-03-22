Trump supporters hope to remove Biden from office in a 'writ of quo warranto': report

Far-right activist Josh Bernstein revealed how Republicans are seeking to remove Joe Biden from office during an appearance on the Charles Moscowtiz podcast.

"I am part of the audit team where I'm at," Bernstein revealed. "And we are also working with patriots in New Hampshire to get their audits done. And in Pennsylvania and in Georgia and in Michigan, okay?"

"We want a constitutional crisis," Bernstein admitted.

"Let me explain what I mean, we want to get to a point where we have these audits done in these respective states, and when information comes out to be just like Antrim County (Michigan), now we can then catapult that into another state and then another state and another state and another state and the next thing you know, we are now in a constitutional crisis," he argued.

The hand audit in Antrim County "confirmed today that the result certified last month by the bipartisan Board of Antrim County canvassers was accurate. The audit proved again that the disinformation campaign surrounding Antrim's presidential election and its use of Dominion vote-tabulation machines was completely meritless."

"What happens then? Well, you know, you could do a writ of quo warranto, which actually allows people to be removed post-election if there has been, you know, uh, 'irregularities' we'll call it. I don't want to get too far into the weeds as I don't want to get you in trouble," Bernstein said of his efforts to overturn the will of the voters, "but come hell or high water we are going to get these audits done."

"We will never quit, we will never comply, we will never stop," he said in reference to accepting the fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 election in a landslide.