Election workers face 'unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by Trump' -- and cops are doing nothing: report

It's been nearly a year since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but that hasn't stopped a slew of violent threats being leveled against election workers.

Reuters reports that election workers have been subjected to "an unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen" that "continues today as the former president carries on with false claims that he was cheated out of victory."



Even more disturbing, the report adds, is that there have been almost no consequences for people threatening elections workers, as just four arrests have been made for threats against them have so far resulted in zero convictions.

This includes the case of Las Vegas resident Gjurgi Juncaj, who called an election worker in Nevada and told her that "I hope your children get molested" and then added that "you're all going to f*cking die."

Even though the election worker reported the incident to the police, they came back and told her that Juncaj's angry rant was protected political speech.

And this was far from the only such instance, as Reuters found at least "102 threats of death or violence received by more than 40 election officials, workers and their relatives in eight of the most contested battleground states in the 2020 presidential contest" that were "explicit enough to put a reasonable person in fear of bodily harm or death, the typical legal threshold for prosecution."

John Keller, a senior attorney in the DOJ's Public Integrity Section, admitted last month that "the response has been inadequate" in dealing with threats made to election workers who have been subjected to intimidation and verbal abuse from Trump supporters.