'She should be recalled': Trump surrogates attack Fani Willis at GOP debate

Former president Donald Trump's approved surrogates attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis before the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday.
During pre-debate coverage hosted by Trump surrogates Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, their guest suggested Willis wasn't doing her job because she was prosecuting an alleged election conspiracy.
"Every single month in the state of Georgia, over 7,200 times a child is sold for sex," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said. "But Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, thinks that her number one job is to get Trump and to arrest Trump!"
"Because Atlanta, Fulton County's Atlanta, folks, because Atlanta is what we call not exactly known for being a safe place these days," Trump Jr. replied.
"Our murder rate is the same in Chicago!"
"So why isn't she making it her platform to save those children?" Guilfoyle asked. "She should be recalled from office for failing to actually serve the people and do her job."
"That's right," Greene agreed.