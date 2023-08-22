'Enjoy!!!' Trump teases event to compete with GOP debate on Wednesday

Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a teaser about his upcoming appearance meant to rival the Fox GOP debate.
The former president is scheduled to surrender himself to Fulton County, Georgia, authorities on Thursday. The day before that, his rivals for the GOP nomination for president will convene to debate on a Fox News stage.
Trump has sworn off the debates, but he is promising his fans will "enjoy" whatever else he does on the same day.
"I WILL BE VERY BUSY TOMORROW NIGHT - ENJOY!!!" Trump posted on his own social media site, Truth Social, on Tuesday.
It has been reported that Trump plans to do an interview with Tucker Carlson instead of debating his GOP opponents. Experts have questioned whether Trump will suck the oxygen out of the room without being in it on Wednesday.