Trump's big tech lawsuit has a glaringly obvious and potentially fatal flaw: legal reporters

Former President Donald Trump's Wall Street Journal editorial explaining his lawsuit against major technology platforms is getting widely panned by legal experts -- and two legal reporters have flagged a potentially fatal logical flaw that could send the lawsuit spiraling down the drain.
Reuters legal reporter Jan Wolfe points to a passage in Trump's editorial in which he claims that major tech platforms have been "illegally deputized as the censorship arm of the U.S. government."
This makes little sense, argues Wolfe, because the United States government has recently filed lawsuits against Facebook and Google, which doesn't seem like an action that a government would need to take against entities that it supposedly controls.
Fellow Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath notes that Trump's claim makes even less sense when you consider that Facebook and Twitter banned him from their platforms while he was still president -- in other words, as the head of state for the government that was supposedly censoring him.
Trump's lawsuit against the tech platform faces long odds, and some legal experts think the former one-term president may secretly hope that it fails because it would get him out of having to testify under oath about his actions during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.