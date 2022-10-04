Theresa May had to call her husband to explain why she was holding hands with Trump on TV: Maggie Haberman
British Prime Minister Theresa May visited US President Donald Trump at the White House in January. (AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May was the first world leader to come to the United States after Donald Trump was elected, but that meeting was fraught with the new president's habit of bouncing from topic to topic during conversations.

In Maggie Haberman's new book, "Confidence Man," she described a strange conversation in which Trump

"He talked about the crowds at the inauguration—he spent his first full day as president obsessing over its coverage, even fuming about it in front of a CIA wall honoring agents killed—and the Women’s March that had drawn millions of Americans to the streets in protest," the book described.

"Abortion is such a tough issue," Trump said, unprompted, Haberman said, citing extensive notes of the discussion.

“Some people are pro-life, some people are pro-choice. Imagine if some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant?” Trump then pointed to Vice President Mike Pence, who was attending the meeting with May. “He’s the really tough one on abortion.”

Then he started talking about his mother coming from Scotland, pivoting to ask whether her predecessor mishandled things. Then he wanted to know more about Boris Johnson, who had joined May's team as a foreign minister.

“Sounds like you have a team of rivals,” Trump told her. “I couldn’t do that. John Kasich wanted to work for me after the election but I couldn’t do that.”

May wanted to talk about Northern Ireland, but Trump seemed bored, so he started complaining about offshore wind projects that he felt hurt his golf course there.

Haberman then mentioned the strange moment when Trump appeared to grab May's hand to steady himself.

"Trump’s preference for dress shoes with leather soles may have made it harder for him to navigate slopes, but May came away with the impression that he had a separate phobia about steps. The moment prompted May to call her husband to explain why she was holding another man’s hand, so that he would hear it from her before seeing it on television," the book continued. "To staff, she conveyed bewilderment. 'He just grabbed it,' May told her aides. 'What can I do?'"

Haberman's book, "Confidence Man" is available on sale Tuesday and Raw Story has full coverage here.

