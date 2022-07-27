Trump says his consultants urged him to not attack transgender athletes

On Tuesday, Newsweek reported that in former President Donald Trump's speech at the America First Agenda Summit, he slammed the idea of transgender athletes competing on the teams they identify with — while boasting that his own consultants had begged him to stay away from the issue.

"During the speech, Trump discussed the inclusion of transgender athletes as one of many problems facing the United States, arguing it is 'disrespectful to women' and 'unfair' to allow trans women to play on women's sports teams," reported Andrew Stanton. "'By the way, we should not allow men to play in women's sports,' he said. The remark was met with loud applause from the audience, made up of Trump's conservative supporters, prompting him to add that it was 'not even written down anywhere,' yet it 'got the biggest' applause."

"So crazy," said Trump. "It just shows you what all of these political geniuses — I have all of these consultants, all these great, 'Sir, don't say that, it's very controversial.'"

"It wasn't the only slight Trump made against the transgender community during the speech. He said he opposes allowing children access to puberty blockers, treatment that prevents puberty from occurring in transgender people," said the report. "He also compared allowing transgender women to play on women's sports teams to asking LeBron James to transition and join a women's basketball team, a comparison he has made before and that drew ample attention on Twitter."

Polling suggests that Americans overwhelmingly support the protection of transgender rights. However, Republicans have zeroed in on the issue of transgender athletes, and transgender women in particular, competing as their identified gender, claiming that this is a threat to other women being able to compete fairly — even though there is no real evidence transgender women athletes are at a competitive advantage and cisgender women routinely match or beat them in competition. Roughly 30 states have introduced or passed bills that would ban transgender women athletes from competing as women.

This week, a federal judge blocked Indiana's ban on transgender athletes after the ACLU sued on behalf of a ten-year-old transgender girl who was barred from playing on her school's softball team, writing "The singling out of transgender females is unequivocally discrimination on the basis of sex, regardless of the policy argument as to why that choice was made."