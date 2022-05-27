Trump trashes Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter: 'Only a fool would pay that price!'
Speaking on Sebastian Gorka's America First show, former President Donald Trump took aim at Elon Musk, saying the billionaire CEO is a "fool" to buy Twitter.

According to Trump, "a lot of bad things are happening to Elon, he's got to be little bit careful."

"I think his [Twitter] purchase is being really heavily scrutinized -- they're going after him," Trump said. "Now, I don't think that deal's gonna go through because he's paying too much. Only a fool would pay that price to these people. I think Twitter could be a failed thing. They want me back on so badly I can't even tell you. Facebook wants me back on, but they want me back on so badly because it's boring now. ... So I'm not going back on -- no, I am with Truth Social."

Trump was kicked off Twitter in the wake of the January 6th riots on the United States Capitol, when his false claims about winning the election incited his followers to commit acts of violence in his name.

Since then, he has started his own social media company, called Truth Social, although so far it has failed to take off and become a true rival to social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

