Trump says he doesn't want to brag, but Twitter has been 'boring' since he was banished

Donald Trump complained that Twitter has become "boring" since he was permanently suspended.

On January 8th, two days after the insurrection by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election, Twitter announced the ban "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Trump was asked if he missed Twitter by Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld in video broadcast with a laugh track by the network.

The former president said "a lot of people think Twitter was bad for me. I disagree, I think it was good for me."

"Twitter has become a very boring place, as I understand — I don't want to be like bragging or anything, but people are saying it's become very boring," Trump said.

"You made the site," Gutfeld said with a giggle.

"You know, when I went on to Twitter like twelve years ago, Twitter was a failed operation and it became successful and a lot of people said I had a lot to do with it. When they took me off, I had way more than 100 million people," Trump said, vastly exaggerating the 88.3 million accounts following him at the time he was suspended.



