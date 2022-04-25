Trump tells Fox News he won't come back to Twitter even if he gets un-banned
Former President Donald Trump could soon be back on Twitter if new owner Elon Musk decides to reinstate his account -- but Trump claims he still would want no part of it.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he would stick with Truth Social, which he personally never uses, rather than return to Twitter.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," the former president said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

Although Trump has not used the flailing platform since its launch, Trump told Fox that he planned to start using it more this week.

Trump also claimed that Truth Social is a better app than Twitter, which he said was plagued by bots.

"We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter," Trump said. "Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can... The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."

