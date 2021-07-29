Former Ted Cruz spokesman blasts Trump for not promoting vaccines: 'He missed that opportunity'

Alice Stewart, a former communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), blasted former President Donald Trump for not doing more to promote the vaccines that were developed during his own administration.

Stewart said that she was glad to see President Joe Biden giving credit to the previous administration for its work in speeding up development of the vaccines, and she imagined how Trump could have handled things differently to get more of his own supporters vaccinated.

"The former president missed a tremendous opportunity when he got the shot... to have staged a big photo op, show the American people what it's like to get the shot and how important it is," she said. "Unfortunately, he missed that opportunity and has gone on to make this a political issue, and that's really unfortunate because it's not."

Vaccination rates are the lowest in the states that backed the former president last year, and even though he has said he encourages people to take the vaccine, he has spent much more of his time trying to overturn the results of the election that he lost decisively to Biden.



