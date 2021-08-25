Trump's supporters won't listen to him on vaccines after he blew his chance to claim credit

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman suggested that it's too late for former President Donald Trump to convince vaccine-refusing MAGA supporters to get the shot.
"They booed him when he tried to recommend kind of half heartedly getting the vaccine," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "What did you think?"
"I think that whatever opportunity that former President Trump had to try to lead his supporters to take this vaccine has come and gone," said Haberman. "I think that he had the opportunity to do it when he was still in office. But instead he chose to focus on false claims of widespread election fraud. He tried to look for ways to stay in office and to extend his time at the White House. And now what he's doing, Brianna, we've seen him do this over and over, over the years, he doesn't actually direct his followers to a certain place all the time. Sometimes he does, but often he's following their cues."
"What you saw there is a vaccine hesitant population that supports him," added Haberman. "He saw that his support wasn't playing well, so he goes in the other direction and says, but freedoms, but freedoms. The problem is when you're saying to people take the vaccine, and then in the next beat you say, yes, but freedoms are important, you are undermining your own message."
"Because that's the buzzword that they wanted to hear there," agreed anchor John Berman. "You're right. In real-time, you can see him reacting. He doesn't like to be booed, even when he tries to take a stand. It's interesting. People who are criticized should come out more strongly now. The point may be it's too late."
"I think the ship has sailed," said Haberman. "He should have come out and could have come out back when he got the vaccine, which was still in the White House. Remember, they didn't even make public he had gotten the vaccine until we asked one of his advisers and he said he got it. So he had the opportunity to do it on camera. Even if not on camera, to come out and say, I just did this. It might not have impacted all of his supporters, but it likely would have impacted some of them. And now the ship has clearly sailed."
Watch below:
Maggie Haberman says Trump blew his chance to get his supporters vaccinated
www.youtube.com
Kevin Tuck, part of a father-and-son police officer duo facing charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot, posted a new YouTube video calling for other conservatives to "rise up," according to ABC affiliate WFTV-9 in Orlando.
Tuck is a former Windermere, FL police officer who joined his son Nathan at the riot -- also a former Florida cop -- and had boasted, "We stormed the Capitol, fought the police," Kevin Tuck allegedly wrote. "… We took the flag. It's our flag," according to the FBI.
Here's some of the content of Tuck's YouTube video, as reported by WFTV-9:
"Pastor Kevin here, the patriot pastor, coming to you…(when) you look at Jan. 6, that was a day that patriots were fed up -- fed up," he said. "Patriots are being arrested left and right for trespassing. You've got to be kidding me."
The station also reported that "in the almost 25-minute-long video, Tuck called for conservatives to "rise up," raging against Republicans and what he considers "alternative lifestyles."
"The Republican Party is weak," Kevin Tuck said. "We need to rise up and be conservative again. Do you remember what conservative means, Republicans? Hear me out: We are embracing the homosexual lifestyle as if this is normal.
"We need to go back to becoming a conservative nation again," Tuck said. "Back to nationalism. Being proud of this country."
A search of YouTube today did not find the video still posted.
You can read the FBI complaint indictment against Tuck, his son Nathan and three others here.
The House passed a $3.5 trillion budget framework Tuesday, but not before a group of centrist Democrats backed by big money groups tried to stall the vote in an effort to scuttle the unprecedented spending package.
Democrats can now move forward with votes on both the larger $3.5 trillion bill as well as a more focused $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill without the votes of Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was first forced to scrap a planned vote on Monday to advance the bipartisan Senate-passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill along with the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget proposal after a group of House centrists led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., stalled the plan. Nine house moderates signed a letter last week vowing to block the budget bill unless the House votes on the infrastructure bill first.
Pelosi, for her part, planned to hold a final vote on the budget bill while delaying a full vote on the infrastructure bill to appease progressives unhappy with the lack of spending and climate focus in the Senate package but the smaller moderate group demanded that the House vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package first. Pelosi met with Gottheimer on Monday and offered to pass the bipartisan bill by Oct. 1 regardless of what happens with the budget resolution, according to
Politico, but some members of the group "quickly balked" at the plan, setting up a potential floor fight where Pelosi could only afford to lose three votes.
"The House can't afford to wait months or do anything to risk passing" the infrastructure legislation, Gottheimer said in a statement last week.
The group grew on Monday as Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., who heads the centrist Blue Dog Caucus, joined the opposition."I'm bewildered by my party's misguided strategy to make passage of the popular, already-written, bipartisan infrastructure bill contingent upon passage of the contentious, yet-to-be-written, partisan reconciliation bill," she wrote in an
Orlando Sentinel op-ed. "It's bad policy and, yes, bad politics."
After hours of negotiations, the two sides came to an agreement on Tuesday before the House Rules Committee held a successful budget vote. Pelosi moved up her promised passage date on the $1.1 trillion legislation by a couple of days.
"I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage," Pelosi said. "We must keep the 51-vote privilege by passing the budget and work with House and Senate Democrats to reach agreement in order for the House to vote on a Build Back Better Act that will pass the Senate."
The group of centrist Democrats, who did not get their initial demand, has the backing of several deep-pocketed groups that promote big business interests. The Chamber of Commerce, one of the biggest pro-business dark money groups in D.C., is running ads praising the group for their stance.
The House group also has the support of conservative Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., both of whom are also backed by the Chamber of Commerce. Both senators are "privately advising" the group, according to Axios.
"It would send a terrible message to the American people if this bipartisan bill is held hostage," Manchin said in a statement on Monday. "I urge my colleagues in the House to move swiftly to get this once in a generation legislation to the president's desk for his signature."
Manchin previously called the Democrats' proposed $3.5 trillion budget price tag "irresponsible."
Sinema has also come out against the cost of the plan, though it's unclear what she would cut.
"Proceedings in the U.S. House will have no impact on Kyrsten's views about what is best for our country - including the fact that she will not support a budget reconciliation bill that costs $3.5 trillion," a spokesman for Sinema told Politico.
Progressive groups have countered with their own push. Justice Democrats, a PAC that helps fund Democratic primary challengers, announced a six-figure ad campaign on Monday targeting the centrist group that will also be backed by the Working Families Party, Indivisible, and the Sunrise Movement.
"These nine conservative Democrats are sabotaging Biden's agenda because it would make billionaires and corporations pay their fair share," the ads say.
House leaders are increasingly playing hardball with the rogue lawmakers.
Several House centrists told Politico that Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has called members to warn that their House majority is in danger if they fail to pass the budget bill, which some of the centrist members took to mean that "their own fundraising help from the party would be at risk." The DCCC denied that it threatened resources for members.
A Republican source told the New York Post that one of the moderates has said he was facing "threats to ruin his district during the redistricting process and fire a member's relative" that works at the White House.
Pelosi on a private call last week dismissed the centrist effort as "amateur hour," according to Politico, and told Democratic leaders "there is no way we can pass those bills unless we do so in the order that we originally planned." House progressives have vowed to oppose the bipartisan deal unless the chamber votes on it at the same time as the budget bill.
"We cannot squander this majority and this Democratic White House by not passing what we need to do," Pelosi told colleagues at a private meeting on Monday, according to the outlet. "Right now, we have an opportunity to pass something so substantial for our country, so transformative we haven't seen anything like it."
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., warned that if Democrats don't work together they will face "mutually assured destruction."
Other Democrats spoke at the meeting, which each lawmaker "angrier" than the last at the moderate group, according to the report. One member was caught off-mic calling the splinter group "fucking assholes."
On Wednesday, the Associated Press and POLITICO reported that the Department of Defense intends to rapidly require COVID-19 immunization for all remaining unvaccinated troops.
"Military troops must immediately begin to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to 'impose ambitious timelines for implementation,'" said the report. "More than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots, according to Pentagon data. And now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Defense Department is adding it to the list of required shots troops must get as part of their military service."
The plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations in the military has been in the works for weeks, and comes as the FDA fully approves the Pfizer vaccine — the first of the vaccines to move out of so-called "emergency use authorization."
The military already mandates a number of vaccines for enlistees, including chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, influenza, MMR, pneumococcal, polio, rabies, Tdap, and typhoid.
"The memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press, does not dictate a specific timeline for completing the vaccinations," continued the report. "But it says the military services will have to report regularly on their progress. A senior defense official said that Austin has made it clear to the services that he expects them to move quickly, and that this will be completed in weeks not months."