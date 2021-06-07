Trump’s ‘insane, dangerous lies’ will provoke more election violence: CNN’s Jim Acosta

On CNN Monday, anchor Jim Acosta discussed the mounting danger of former President Donald Trump's continuing embrace of conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
"At one point during this event Saturday night, he referred to the 2020 election as the 'crime of the century,'" said Acosta. "It could have been the crime of the century had he been successful in overturning the election results. At every turn he is pulling the wool over the eyes of the folks on the stage there with him in North Carolina and in the audience. As long as Donald Trump stays on the road, Trumpism stays alive. It's dangerous for the country."
"It's very dangerous for the country, because there are a lot of people who actually believe this stuff," agreed anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"They believe it, Wolf," said Acosta. "When Donald Trump referred to the press as the 'enemy of the people,' he did it over and over and over again. It got to the point where a deranged Trump supporter was sending pipe bombs to CNN in the mail and to other people around the country. When he was referring to immigrants as being part of an 'invasion,' there were mass shooters whose manifestos referred to immigrants as being part of the invasion. Now you have Trump out on the road, once again repeating these same dangerous lies. Wolf, I think there's a very strong chance we may see more political violence in this country stoked and incited by this president. He's done it before. It looks like he may do it again."
Watch below:
Jim Acosta says Trump's Big Lie will lead to more election violence www.youtube.com