Frustrated Trump bypassed Barr to ask US attorneys to investigate voter fraud -- and they ignored him: book

According to a report from Business Insider, former president Donald Trump singled out specific U.S. attorneys in swing states after the 2020 election and asked them to investigate voter fraud after he was rebuffed by ex-Attorney General Bill Barr.

The report goes on to note that Trump hit a brick wall with them too and that they chose to ignore his requests.

According to an excerpt from Michael Wolff's "Landslide," which recounts the 2020 presidential election that saw Trump become a rare one-term president, the former president was stunned when he couldn't get anyone from the Justice Department to do his bidding.

After Trump implored Barr to intercede on his behalf to remain in office -- and then complained to aides 'If I had won, Barr would have licked the floor if I asked him to. What a phony!' the report states that he reached out to some of Barr's underlings.

"Then-President Donald Trump called US attorneys individually to pressure them to launch investigations into his bogus election-fraud claims, but was ignored," the report states before elaborating, "Trump decided to call individual US attorneys in November to pressure them to open investigations - district by district - in the hope of substantiating his baseless claims of election and voter fraud."

According to Wolff's reporting, "Trump thought it was 'inconceivable' that they 'didn't see the crime here' and just as inconceivable that they 'wouldn't do what he wanted.'"

