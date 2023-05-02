Trump vows retribution against 'anti-American insanity' of 'equity' at federally-funded colleges

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to punish institutions of higher learning that receive government funding for fostering diverse communities on their campuses.

Trump — the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for president in 2024 – embraced the right-wing's crusade against racial inclusion during his initial term. Now, with his sights set on winning a second four years in the White House, Trump has once again suggested that expanding opportunities for non-white students is an affront to their rights.

Trump's threats come as the United States Supreme Court prepares to issue a ruling on the constitutionality of affirmative action.

"Furthermore, I will direct the Department of Justice to pursue federal civil rights cases against schools that continue to engage in racial discrimination and schools that persist in explicit unlawful discrimination under the guise of equity will not only have their endowments taxed, but through budget reconciliation, I will advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment," Trump snarled.



"A portion of the seized funds will then be used as restitution for victims of these illegal and unjust policies — policies that hurt our country so badly," he added. "Colleges have gotten hundreds of billions of dollars from hardworking taxpayers, and now we are going to get this anti-American insanity out of our institutions once and for all. We are going to have real education in America. Thank you."



