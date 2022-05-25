Trump vows to speak at NRA convention this weekend after Texas school shooting

White went on to say that the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, passed all three background checks that were applied to him after he purchased the weapons that he used to carry out the shooting. But as he spoke, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota interjected to point out that he was asked for his solution to the problem of mass shootings -- not to rehash the details about the shooting that everybody already knows.

"The reason I ask is because we all seen how quickly and creatively Texas, your local legislature, can act when it wants to, say, protect the unborn embryo," Camerota said. "Why not act with that alacrity to protect living, breathing 10-year-olds in this school behind me?"

White replied that the reason Texas doesn't act against mass shootings as it does with abortion is because "we have this thing called the Constitution," adding that "we need to look at our mental health system."

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell then chimed in, incorrectly claiming that even Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said there is no known mental health connection. Blackwell also cited an NRA statement which said that the shooting was an act by a "lone deranged criminal," following up by telling White "there was no evidence there was mental illness."

"Well look," White replied. "'Deranged' is a state of mental health, okay?"

