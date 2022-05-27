Trump was 'shaken' by El Paso mass shooting – but his aides convinced him not to take action: report
Shutterstock

It was widely reported that in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then-President Donald Trump shocked members of both parties when he expressed support for gun control measures. But he was later convinced to reverse course after meeting with the NRA.

Now, a new report from The New York Times reveals that Trump pushed for gun control measures a year later after a pair of gruesome mass shootings rocked the country once again, one where in August of 2019, a far-right gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, and then the next day when a man shot and killed nine people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Trump was reportedly "so shaken" by the violence that he made it clear to aides that he wanted to take some sort of action, and was again, convinced to reverse course, the report states.

“What are we going to do about assault rifles?” Mr. Trump asked.

IN OTHER NEWS: Jim Jordan attempts to spin a deal with House Select Committee in exchange for his cooperation: report

“Not a damn thing,” Mick Mulvaney, his acting chief of staff, reportedly replied.

“Why?” Trump asked.

“Because you would lose," Mulvaney replied.

The Times reports that Trump ended up never pursuing an assault weapons ban, even though he called for one in his 2000 book, “The America We Deserve,” where he criticized Republicans for opposing even limited gun restrictions.

RELATED: Teachers fume over GOP calls to arm them with guns to stop school shootings

Now, Trump is scheduled to speak at the NRA's annual conference this Friday, just days after 18-year-old Salvador Romero killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

SmartNews