Trump weighs in with his theory on why GOP candidates aren’t expressing interest in CPAC
President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump believes there's one reason, in particular, why some of the Republican Party's potential 2024 presidential candidates have opted against appearing at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

On Thursday, March 2, Trump took to his social media network, Truth Social, to share his take on Republican leaders' decision not to attend the annual conference.

According to Trump, the potential candidates are aware that the crowd of conservatives are uninterested in what they have to say.

“The only reason certain ‘candidates’ won’t be going to CPAC is because the crowds have no interest in anything they have to say,” Trump wrote on Thursday.

He added, “They’ve heard it all before, and don’t want to hear it again. But my speech, on Saturday night, is already a sold-out ‘monster.’”

The former president went on to offer details about his own upcoming speech revealing his remarks will be “about the fact that, obviously, our Country is going to ‘HELL,’ and how to fix it.”

Despite Trump's assertion, The Daily Beast's Dan Ladden-Hall offered a different perspective that may have an influence on Republicans' decision to distance themselves from the event.

"Some might have been put off the event in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against its organizer, Matt Schlapp, or possibly even just the fact that the conference has skewed so much toward the MAGA wing of the party that a gold Trump statue has been seen at the event in previous years," Ladden-Hall wrote.

The CPAC is currently underway and scheduled to conclude on Saturday, March 4.