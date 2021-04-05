Trump ripped as a ‘disappointed loser’ as Wisconsin demands legal fees for ‘Big Lie’ lawsuits: report
Former President Donald Trump is facing an ongoing legal battle in Wisconsin over the bill for his "Big Lie" about election fraud that he pushed in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

"The city is asking a federal court to make former President Donald Trump pay $14,000 in legal fees after his campaign targeted Green Bay in an election lawsuit that was ultimately thrown out. City officials joined Kenosha and Racine in making the request days after Gov. Tony Evers asked for $145,000 in legal fees for the same case to shield taxpayers from the cost. A law firm representing the three cities' mayors and clerks charged around $42,000, and Green Bay owes a third of that amount," the Green Bay Press Gazette reports.

"The case against the municipalities was among a string of failed lawsuits Trump and his allies filed after he narrowly lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden," the newspaper reported. "Trump sought to have the Republican-controlled Legislature decide how to award the state's 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper. Among other unfounded allegations, he claimed Green Bay's use of drop boxes for absentee ballots was illegal, and his lawsuit targeted grant funding the city received from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help run the election.

Attorneys for the cities blasted Trump's attacks on drop boxes.

"(Trump's) claims, if accepted, would allow any disappointed loser in a Presidential election to challenge election results based on alleged deviations from election rules," the attorneys wrote.