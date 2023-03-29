Trump, with no evidence, claims hush money grand jury is resisting being ‘rubber stamp’ for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump Wednesday claimed a Manhattan grand jury is resisting District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s push to charge him in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. Without offering any evidence, Trump said he has “gained such respect for this grand jury” for supposedly pushing back on Bragg’s effort to win an indictment in the explosive case. “The evidence is so overwhelmingly in my favor (that) the grand jury is saying, ‘Hold on, we are not a rubber stamp,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “We are not going to vote against the preponderance of the evidence.” “There is no case h...