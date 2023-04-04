As former President Donald Trump was arraigned today on 34 felony charges of business record falsification for his $130,000 alleged hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, one of the major problems the former president's attorneys ran into was their client's belligerent and threatening behavior on social media, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported.

"Tell us about what happened in that room when the judge spoke to the attorneys," said anchor Jake Tapper.

"Such a remarkable moment," said Collins. "I mean, we were wondering what was going on for so long that — Trump attorneys had predicted it would be about a 30-minute hearing, and they're obviously — it went longer than that. And when those three defense attorneys came out, including the newest member of the team, Todd Blanche, who spoke first, as you saw, when he came out and he was speaking there with reporters ... Blanche came out and he was arguing that he believed it was boilerplate language in this indictment, that nothing really surprised him."

"But the conversation quickly turned into questions to those attorneys, to the former president's social media posts about this case, which we know they spent time on with the judge there in the room behind closed doors, because Trump has posted in recent days about the judge himself, claiming in all-caps letters that he hates him, criticizing, of course, of how he presided over the Allen Weisselberg case, that was the chief financial officer for the Trump Organization," said Collins. "He has also obviously gone after the district attorney in this case, Alvin Bragg, calling him an 'animal,' calling him a 'racist,' attacking him at length. And also there was the question about that post that Trump had posted on Truth Social, which included a link to a photo of Alvin Bragg next to a photo of Trump holding a baseball bat."

"It was just remarkable to see those three Trump attorneys spending a lengthy amount of time right, after they got out of the courthouse where their client just pleaded not guilty, defending his social media post," continued Collins. "You heard Joe Tacopina saying, he wasn't swinging the baseball bat in that picture, saying, we're not social media consultants, we're not P.R. consultants, we're attorneys. But we are seeing how those two things are colliding here, because those social media posts by the former president were brought up there inside the courtroom when it came to what he has said about Alvin Bragg and about the case at large."

"Just a remarkable moment there to see how that has affected this," Collins added. "And Trump attorneys have kind of struggled with this, saying they believe some of them were ill-advised, saying, that's not really their purview, but certainly when you're a Trump attorney, what he does post on social media, especially when it's about a case, right before they're about to go in front of a judge, is notable."

