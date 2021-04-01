Here's how Trump's 'twisted' human rights policy is already being dismantled at the State Department

On Thursday, The Daily Beast published an analysis of how Secretary of State Antony Blinken is already tearing down the "twisted" human rights policies of former President Donald Trump and his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

"The Trump administration's gross mishandling of issues associated with human rights both at home and abroad has become one of the worst stains on its record," reported David Rothkopf. "Internationally, Trump celebrated and defended human rights violators like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jingping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many others. The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council. It imposed asset freezes and other sanctions on prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) — a move that Richard Dicker, director of Human Rights Watch's international justice programme, called 'perverse'" and which, he said, only 'magnifies the failure of the U.S. to prosecute torture.'"

Blinken, who has vowed to strengthen relationships with U.S. allies, is already working to change course on these issues, and more.

"In 2018, Pompeo's State Department eliminated mentions from the human rights report of abuses associated with reproductive health ... Blinken reversed that move explicitly by stating that 'women's rights — including sexual and reproductive rights—are human rights.' He also instructed the department to identify violators and abuses going forward," said the report. "In addition, Blinken shut down a panel created by Pompeo called the Commission on Unalienable Rights. The initiative, regularly cited by Pompeo, cynically appeared to be prioritizing human rights while, in fact, its real work was to effectively establish a pecking order among rights, placing religious freedoms and property rights atop the list of those to be emphasized by the Trump administration."

"The reversals by Blinken and the Biden administration are not limited to those that were made clear during this week's release of the human rights report," continued the report. "In the very first days following Biden's inauguration, the U.S. rejoined the U.N. Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, and the Paris Climate Accord."

Pompeo, for his part, appears to be attempting to leverage his dwindling legacy at the State Department into presidential ambitions, touring early primary and caucus states ahead of 2024.

