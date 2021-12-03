Trump already bragging about money as his social media network moves closer to reality

Donald Trump appears to be moving closer to unveiling his own social media network after his ignominious ban from Facebook and Twitter.
The twice-impeached one-term president has been privately discussing an agreement with Rumble, a right-wing YouTube alternative based in Canada, to share infrastructure and a hosting services for his Truth Social network, according to two sources who spoke with The Daily Beast.
"One of these sources, who has spoken to Trump about the prospect, said the former president has repeatedly inquired about how much Rumble could pay him — and has bragged that whatever Rumble offers, his partnership would be worth 'double that,' given his massive fanbase of conservatives and Republican voters," the website reported.
Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), which would be the network's parent company, is moving closer to going public and has already been valued at more than $1 billion, while Rumble has been valued at $2.1 billion after announcing Wednesday that it would go public.
Trump joined Rumble in June, while his namesake son Donald Trump Jr. joined the network — which has received funding from Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance and his billionaire patron Peter Thiel — and made his channel his primary source for sharing videos of his Fox News appearances and short topical rants, and Trump-friendly media figures such as Dan Bongino, Glenn Greenwald and Tulsi Gabbard are paid contributors.