'They knew it was coming!' Tucker Carlson again pushes conspiracy theory that MAGA riot was FBI setup
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has used his show to repeatedly promote the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that some of the co-conspirators in the Capitol riot have not yet been identified or charged because they were secretly FBI agents who engineered the entire attack as a false flag operation.

On his program on Wednesday in discussion with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Carlson once again pushed the idea.

"[FBI Director] Christopher Wray refused to get on a conference call about preparation for January 6th before it happened," said Carlson. "They knew it was coming, they didn't protect the building, they let the protesters in. The FBI has a long history of setting up crimes — they just did it in Michigan, we're going to get to it in a second. Why isn't there a good-faith investigation into the FBI's behavior? Or do Republicans somehow trust the FBI?"

