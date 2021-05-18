Tucker Carlson absurdly lies before concluding Biden’s Defense Secretary is a ‘joke’

On Fox News Monday, Tucker Carlson took aim at President Joe Biden's Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, trying to portray him as an extremist who is somehow simultaneously both in the pocket of big defense contractors and woke liberals.

"Lloyd Austin is a former defense contractor, not surprisingly," said Carlson. "He's a full-time ideologue as well. Having Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon is like handing control of the entire U.S. military to the editorial page of the New York Times. Here is Lloyd Austin explaining that the single scariest risk our soldiers face is the possibility they might have to serve alongside Americans who didn't vote for Joe Biden."

The problem is, in the clip he played, Austin didn't say anything of the sort.

"If confirmed, I will fight hard to stamp out sexual assault, and to rid our ranks of racists and extremists," said Austin in the segment. In another moment, he said, "The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies. But we can't do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks." At no point did he mention whether troops voted for Biden.

Watch below: