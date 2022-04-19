MSNBC host Joy Reid went after Fox host Tucker Carlson, who has become recently obsessed with masculinity, which he says is on the decline due to COVID-19 and something involving "woke" leftists.

As part of his "documentary" Carlson pushed an unverified treatment called "testicle tanning," which was described as something that delivers proven fertility solutions with "tons of data" to back it up.

(It's not and such data doesn't exist, according to one board-certified urologist.)

Reid argued that while it's easy to mock Carlson, the deeper meaning at the heart of his documentary is far more sinister.

"This trip into Tuckum's dreamscape is absurd," she said. "I mean, testicle training? Which supposedly raises testosterone in men, presumably not FDA approved, was a popular search term today. And we can make jokes about Tuckums because — come on — and laugh at him on Twitter, but the message here is far more nefarious."

According to Reid, the decline of masculinity resonates deeply with Carlson's white, male, evangelical viewers.

"The formerly bow-tied 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant's hyper-masculinity flex is some pretty blatant, fascist posturing," she explained. "The decline of 'real men' is code for conservative white men who need laser beams to make white babies. And if that all falls apart that spooky old, great replacement theory is bound to succeed. What is scarier is what the rhetoric translates into. From book banning to abortion bans and laws that regulate procreation in women's bodies. And what is now an obsession with the false notion scary liberal saboteurs are going to turn your kids, meaning your sons, trans. That fascist posturing has led to fascist tendencies on the American right that worship tough-guy — well, fake tough-guy Trump — who even as a ghostly presence can reign as a party boss."

See her full commentary below:

Tucker's obsession with masculinity





