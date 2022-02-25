WATCH: Mediaite publisher freaks out when guest compares Tucker Carlson with Russia Today
Screen cap

Mediaite publisher Dan Abrams on Thursday got into a testy exchange with guest Liz Wahl on his show when she compared the propaganda emanating out of the Kremlin-backed Russia Today channel with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

The fireworks started when Wahl made the point that things Carlson is saying on his show right now are virtually indistinguishable from what's being shown on RT -- and in fact, RT this week aired an entire Tucker Carlson monologue complete with Russian subtitles.

"I'm not going to become an apologist for Tucker Carlson or Mike Flynn, I've been very critical of both of them," Abrams insisted. "But I'm telling you that what I saw today [on RT] is not what Tucker Carlson says!"

"I'm telling you that what I saw in the Russian studio is the same propaganda being amplified by Tucker Carlson," Wahl shot back.

RELATED: Trump is Putin's 'most valuable useful idiot' — and the GOP will soon 'fall into line': MSNBC analyst

"I'm just telling you that what was on RT today was nothing like what's on Fox News," Abrams insisted. "Period! That's not a defense of Tucker Carlson, that's a defense of what I saw."

Wahl then challenged him to follow her on Twitter, where she would post examples of Carlson echoing Russian propaganda.

"Obviously you want to have a debate with me about this, and that's not why we had you on," a testy Abrams said.

Watch the video below.


Dan Abrams and Liz Wahl clash over Fox News propaganda www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video