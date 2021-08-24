Tucker Carlson: 'I completely agree' that the left supports Satanism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson (screen grab)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson wholeheartedly endorsed a guest's view that people in the left in America support Satanism.

During an interview with Jason Whitlock, Carlson falsely claimed that Democrats think that some races are superior to others, and even went so far as to describe it as a "core belief."

Whitlock then went on a long diatribe in which he suggested sinister supernatural motives for Democrats' supposed beliefs.

"Tucker, I'm going to say something that's difficult to unpack in this short amount of time but it's what I truly believe," Whitlock said. "I think a lot of what the left supports is Satanic. I'm sorry, it's in direct objection to God."

Whitlock went on to explain that he is a "man of God" and was raised in the church and can thus think of no other way to describe Democrats than as "Satanic."

"Well I'm a pretty mild protestant, personally, but I completely agree with you," Carlson replied.

Watch the video below.


