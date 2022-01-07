Tucker Carlson’s beatdown of Ted Cruz revealed something sinister about the right: columnist

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was forced to beg forgiveness from Tucker Carlson for referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as an act of terror, and his debasement reveals the dark heart of the current conservative movement.

The Texas Republican endured a ritual humiliation as penance, but Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent explained that the "absurd saga" revealed how far away from reality and democratic norms the Republican Party had been pulled by right-wing extremists.

"The valorization and mythologizing of Jan. 6, which Carlson traffics heavily in — indeed, this led to the resignation of two Fox contributors — require erasing the degree to which it constituted a genuine effort to thwart a legitimately elected Democratic government from taking power, an effort to fundamentally subvert our constitutional arrangements," Sargent wrote. "Cruz’s real sin in Carlson’s eyes appears to be that he lent support to that broader narrative."

Carlson made this clear when he tore into Cruz for supposedly distorting the day's events by referring to the deadly riot as an insurrection, and the senator tried to prove his bonafides by pointing out that he described leftists as terrorists when they clashed with law enforcement.

"This is the landing point Carlson really wanted: Not that it’s wrong to generally call people who assault police officers 'terrorists,' but that it’s wrong to call right-wingers who assault police officers 'terrorists,'" Sargent wrote. "The latter, after all, serves those who would depict Jan. 6, and the procedural election subversion leading up to it, as at bottom an effort to overturn our political order."

GOP lawmakers and conservative media valorize the Capitol rioters as patriots while portraying Black Lives Matter and other leftist demonstrators as threats to civilization itself, and Carlson's public abuse of a sitting senator revealed the right's true agenda.

"As long as Cruz is calling the left 'terrorists' in service of this broader ideological project, he’ll remain in Carlson’s good graces," Sargent wrote. "But when Cruz starts applying this label to the alleged right-wing attackers of police officers on Jan. 6, he must be disciplined severely, because he’s undermining that project."