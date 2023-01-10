Oklahoma 12-year-old stabs 9-year-old brother to death

On Tuesday, ABC 7 News reported that a 12-year-old Oklahoma girl has been arrested after stabbing her younger brother to death.

"The incident occurred late Friday night when the Tulsa Police Riverside Division in Oklahoma received a call at approximately 11:43 p.m. regarding a reported stabbing in the 1000 block of 64th Place South in the southern part of the city, according to a statement released by authorities," said the report. "The Tulsa Police Department said that once they arrived on the scene, paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were already performing CPR to the 9-year-old stabbing victim."

The young boy was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly thereafter of his injuries. His sister is now being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice, according to Tulsa police.

"All homicides are tragic, but the 2nd homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem," said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin in a Twitter post. "The question is, how does society address a child killing another child?"

"The motivation of the stabbing is currently unclear but the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit in handling the investigation," said the report. "No charges have been filed yet in this case, but Oklahoma law says that any child under the age of 13 cannot be prosecuted as an adult for felony allegations of murder."

This comes amid another high-profile report of a child-perpetrated violent assault out of Newport News, Virginia, in which a six-year-old elementary student who brought a handgun to Richneck Elementary School shot his teacher after she tried to confiscate the weapon from him. That teacher sustained life-threatening injuries but as of press time is in stable condition.