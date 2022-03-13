Tunisian protest shows widening opposition to president's one-man rule

TUNIS (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of a hardline secularist Tunisian party protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied for his march towards one-man rule and failure to avert an economic crisis, showing the increasingly broad opposition to his actions. The protest is the biggest by the Free Constitutional Party since Saied seized executive power last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree in moves that many of his rivals have called a coup. However, the party and its fiery leader Abir Moussi are no stalwarts of the democratic system Tunisia introduced afte...