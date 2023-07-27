Tupac Shakur crown ring breaks $1 million auction record in NYC becoming most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold

A gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring, designed and worn by Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance in 1996, is displayed during a press preview at Sotheby's in New York on July 20, 2023. - ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — A ring that Tupac Shakur designed and wore during his last public appearance fetched a whopping $1 million at a New York City auction on Tuesday. The late hip-hop superstar donned the gold, ruby and diamond crown ring during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 4, 1996. Three days later, he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, and died on Sept. 13 at age 25. Before the sale, Sotheby’s estimated the blinged-out bauble would go for between $200,000 and $300,000, but the winning bid has made the ring “the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold.”...